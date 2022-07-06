Multiple vehicles involved in fatal Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Several people were injured and one person died after a multi-vehicle crash in rural Douglas County.

Oregon State Police said at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the driver of a sedan tried overtaking a motorhome in the passing lane of Highway 38 near milepost 25.

The sedan reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit an SUV head-on.

In an effort to avoid the crash, the driver of a dump truck crashed into a travel trailer hauled by a Ford F150.

According to police, the Ford then collided with a separate dump truck pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a grader.

OSP said several people were hospitalized and a passenger in the SUV, identified as 70-year-old Patrick Culbertson of Myrtle Point, died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.