Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy resigns for stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards

Author: KGW Staff PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy will resign from his job as part of a plea agreement for stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Robert Haney appeared in court via telephone on Monday to plead guilty. His lawyer and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office agreed to a deal where Haney pleaded guilty to official misconduct in the second degree while the charge of theft in the third degree was dismissed.

As part of the plea deal, Haney has to resign from the sheriff’s department in the next seven days, he loses his Department of Public Safety Standards and Training Certification and he serves six months probation. Judge Kelly Skye also tacked on a $500 fine— the maximum fine under a Class C misdemeanor.

Haney stole two blank vaccination cards from the Multnomah County Jail sometime between January 11-May 20, 2021, according to court documents. Those stolen cards were found at his home in Battle Ground, WA after Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a search warrant.

The investigation showed that Haney made a photocopy of a co-worker’s vaccination card and then filled in that information on the two stolen vaccination cards. Haney planned to give the cards to family members.