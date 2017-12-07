MURA considers Liberty Park area improvements

Medford, Ore.- The Medford Urban Renewal Agency is inching towards a decision on what to do with nearly $20 million, including improvements to the Liberty Park neighborhood and downtown Medford.
One woman who did not want to be identified says the money should be directed towards improving the Liberty Park neighborhood.
“It should be safe for the families and children that are being raised in this neighborhood,” she said.
The woman is in the area often for work and says she’s seen the dangers first hand.
“I have seen people injecting drugs during the middle of the day on the street where some children live,” she said.
She says things need to change.
“I think its just going to get worse in this neighborhood,” she said.
Which is why she wants MURA to use the money towards the Beatty-Manzanita area, instead of downtown.
“I think downtown has enough business right now that it’s not dying,” she said.
Thursday, MURA directed the advisory committee to come up with proposed projects north of Jackson Street with 10 percent of the $20 million budget going toward seismic retrofitting for downtown Medford.
And while no decision has been made on the specifics for how that money will be spent, the woman says it’s a step in the right direction.
“Investing some money into the neighborhood as well as what they’ve done in the park would continue the positive growth in this area,” she said.