MURA holds final public hearing

MEDFORD, Ore. — Tonight was the third and final public hearing before the Medford Urban Renewal Agency decides whether or not to continue.
Several people brought to the council their ideas on the future of MURA.
Issues of homelessness were brought before the board as well as improving more of Medford’s parks, like Liberty park.
One idea that rang with some residents was the construction of a pool.
“We need a pool in the valley and it made me so happy to hear that other people feel the same way.”
“If we are going to reorganize and redevelop Medford, we should take pride in our homeless population and care for them.”
“We’ve come so far in such a short period of time, in at least that I’ve been here, and it’s worthy to keep going.”
MURA still has to decide between ending its work or extending the existing district and making more improvements.
If MURA continues, it could invest 22 million dollars in community development.
Their next meeting is August 24th.