Murder arrests made in case of missing teens

WOODLAND, Calif. (KCRA) – Three men are facing murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the almost two-year-old cases of two missing California teens, authorities said Sunday.
Two men were arrested Friday and the third was arrested Saturday, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. All were booked at the Monroe Detention Center, Yolo County’s main jail.
In 2016, Woodland teens Elijah Moore, 17, and Enrique Rios, 17, vanished about a month apart. The two were friends and classmates at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland.
Woodland police said back in 2016 that investigators believed the disappearances were related and suspicious in nature. The FBI became involved in their cases and offered a $10,000 reward for information.
Authorities have not released the names of the men arrested or how they may have known the teens.
