Murder suspect arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Josephine County.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said just before midnight on June 7, there was a stabbing reported at the Best Way Inn on 6th Street in Grants Pass. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Victor Barragan-Cruz, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two people who ran from the motel room where the stabbing happened were detained and interviewed, according to GPDPS. The primary suspect was identified as 24-year-old Esteban Perez-Hernandez. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.
Police said there is no further threat to the public. A motive for the killing remains under investigation.