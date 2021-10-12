Murder suspect arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Police Department received a report of a disturbance in the 800 block of Northeast D Street on Sunday around 10:17 p.m., where a male victim had reportedly been severely hurt. Officers arrived at the scene and found Cole Osborne, a 49-year-old man, had sustained a life-threatening wound. Osborne was taken to the Rogue Regional Medical Center by American Medical Response where he later died from his injury.
Grants Pass Police Detectives tirelessly pursued leads in the case that resulted in locating Jeremy Garcia, a 43-year-old man, who had fled from the scene to a residence near the intersection of Swathout Drive at Cloverlawn Drive. With the assistance of Grants Pass Police SWAT, Garcia was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Josephine County Jail for charges of murder in the second degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
If anyone has further information related to this investigation, please call the Grants Pass Police non-emergency number at 541-450-6260.