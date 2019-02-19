Murder trial starts Tuesday in 2016 death of young woman

MEDFORD, Ore. — The trial of a man accused of killing a young woman 2 and a half years ago starts Tuesday.
The victim’s family broke their silence only to NBC5 News earlier this month.
Back in July of 2016, police found the body of 23-year-old Alexis Lynn Stormo along the 400 block of Tumbleweed Trail near Ruch.
Stormo was from a small town in South Dakota. Her family says she had left school at the University of North Dakota to move to Oregon wanting to spread her wings and try something different.
35-year-old Todd Wilcox was arrested for the crime.
“[She was] a person that believed the best in people and loved helping people and had a huge heart. She was taken away by a monster,” said Laurie Stadheim, Stormo’s Aunt.
Police never released how Stormo died, although they say no firearms were used.
