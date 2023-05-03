Mushroom hunter goes missing outside of Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Local search and rescue crews are looking for a missing mushroom hunter.

65-year-old Ashland resident John Early was last seen late Sunday afternoon near mile marker 26 of Highway 66.

He and a friend were camping and got separated while hunting for mushrooms.

Early is described as a 6’2” white man with red hair and blue eyes, weighing about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a “long john” type shirt with a hoodie, jeans, and hiking boots.

Early doesn’t have a car and doesn’t drive.

The police ask if anyone has seen him, or maybe given him a ride, to please call ECSO dispatch at 541-776-7206.

