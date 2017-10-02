Music festival plays on after losing it’s biggest sponsors

A music festival wraps up another successful year of live entertainment but it faced a bit of a challenge starting out.
The Southern Oregon Music Festival saw over 17 bands from across the country come and play in the Rogue Valley. But after losing it’s two biggest sponsors, organizers feared it was the end of the festival.
Luckily the community came together and with the help of many individual donors and a handful of sponsors – the show was back on.
“The people, I mean they love this festival, ” said Dennis Ramsden, chief executive officer of the festival. “They didn’t want to see it go away and that’s what they told us. ‘We don’t want to see Medford lose that festival.’ It’s a pretty big deal to a lot of people.”
It is left to be seen what will happen next year but organizers remain hopeful for the future.