Mussel harvesting on entire Oregon coast closed after shellfish poisoning

OREGON COAST – Recreational mussel harvesting is now closed along the entire Oregon Coast due to elevated levels of marine biotoxins.

The announcement came Thursday from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife along with the state agriculture department.

Earlier this week, NBC5 News reported that OHA released a warning of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) after 20 people got sick after eating mussels harvested on the North Coast. That number is now at least 21 people.

According to a press release from ODFW, “recent mussel samples taken from the coast exceed the limit for PSP, a natural marine biotoxin produced by some species of microscopic algae.”

While mussel harvesting is now closed along the entire coast, razor clamming is closed from Yachats to the California border, and recreational and commercial bay clam harvesting is closed from Cascade Head to the Washington border.

The agriculture department has also closed commercial oyster harvesting in Netarts and Tillamook bays.

Crab harvesting remains open.

Testing for shellfish toxins will continue twice per month as tides and weather permits. Once two consecutive tests come back with lowered levels an area may be reopened.

More information can be found on the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closure webpage.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.