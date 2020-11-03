Myrtle Creek man arrested on weapons charges

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in rural Douglas County.
Investigators said at about 5:00 p.m. on November 2, a man called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers 60-year-old Charles Roscoe Jones of Myrtle Creek pointed a shotgun at him while the two were in the 11000 block of North Myrtle Road. The caller also stated that Jones shot his pickup truck as he tried to leave the area.
When Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies interviewed the victim, they reportedly saw damage to the back of his pickup truck consistent with a shotgun blast. They also found more evidence of a shooting when they searched around where it reportedly took place, according to investigators.
The sheriff’s office said deputies obtained a search warrant for Jones’ home where they later found a shotgun and two spent shotgun shells.
Jones was arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail for numerous charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and criminal mischief.