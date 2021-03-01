Myrtle Creek man dies in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash east of Roseburg.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of February 27, there were reports of a crash in the 3000 block of Buckhorn Road.
When deputies got to the scene, they found a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck that had left the roadway and rolled.
Deputies said the driver, 30-year-old Brandon Martin of Myrtle Creek, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He did not survive.
DCSO said, “Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.”
No further information about the crash was provided by investigators.