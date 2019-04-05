Mystery E. coli sickens dozens in several states

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Health officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli which has sickened dozens of people.
According to the CDC, 72 people across five states have reported being ill as of Thursday.
The reported cases were in Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia.
Eight people had to be hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.
Officials have not been able to determine a specific food item, grocery store or restaurant chain as the source of the outbreak.
As a result, they are not recommending consumers to avoid a particular food at this time.
Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.