Mystery surrounding missing Idaho kids deepens, 9-1-1 calls released

17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow haven’t been seen since late September 2019.
Their mother, Lori Vallow-Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have refused to cooperate with authorities.
The newly-released 911 calls are all from incidents that happened after the children disappeared.
It was on October 2, just days after JJ and Tylee went missing, when a call came in to Arizona police. A man named Brandon Boudreaux told police another man shot at him as Brandon drove home, shattering his driver side window.
Brandon told Fox 13 he believed the shooting was linked to his ex-wife Melani Boudreaux’s newfound religious beliefs. They’re beliefs she shared with her aunt, Lori Vallow-Daybell, the mother of JJ and Tylee.
Just over a month later, a dramatic 9-1-1 call came into American Fork, Utah police. Melani showed up to Brandon’s father’s house in Utah driven by her uncle, Alex Cox, according to police reports. Police arrested Melani and cited her with trespassing.
The uncle who drove her, Alex Cox, is the man who shot and killed Lori’s late husband, Charles Vallow, in July of last year just a month after the incident in American Fork.
A man who identified himself as the son of Alex Cox’s girlfriend called police in Arizona. Alex died. Add that with the October death of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of Lori’s new husband Chad Daybell, and it makes three deaths surrounding the Daybell couple.
Now there are two missing kids and one hope by police and the public those kids are found, alive.