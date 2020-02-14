N. California corrections officer charged with child sexual assault

ALTURAS, Calif. – A Northern California corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Investigators said on February 12, 2020, Modoc County Correctional Officer Tristin Anthony Compton was arrested for multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor and “annoying or molesting a child under 18.”
According to the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, Compton was suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
The sheriff’s office said they placed Compton on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation but he later resigned.
Compton is expected to appear in court early next week.