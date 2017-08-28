N. California football player suffers traumatic brain injury

Humboldt County, Calif. – A northern California teen sustained a traumatic brain injury during a football game in Santa Rosa.
According to a Press Democrat report, 17-year-old Fortuna High School senior Bailey Foley was on the sidelines when he began having seizures.
He was taken to the hospital where doctors determined he may have suffered a traumatic head injury.
Fortuna varsity coach Mike Benbow told the Press Democrat they don’t know when the injury was inflicted. Bailey didn’t show any signs of distress until he came off to the side.
One of Bailey’s parents, Tara Johnson, said at the time it appeared he had been suffering from heat stroke.
The severity of the seizure wasn’t apparent until after Bailey arrived at the hospital, where doctors administered heavy medication to allow for the brain swelling to recede.
According to a GoFundMe page, Foley is currently in a drug-induced coma as doctors continue to monitor his condition.
Bailey’s family still doesn’t know if the brain injury was a result of an impact during the game of the result of a previously undiagnosed condition.