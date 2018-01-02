N. California logging company settles wildfire-related lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A Northern California logging company will pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations relating to a 2012 wildfire that burned 318 acres.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, CLT Logging was named in a lawsuit along with Barry Scott Peters. The suit alleges the Dillon Fire in Siskiyou County was caused by a trailer carrying improperly secured logging equipment, which dragged along the highway and threw sparks on August 3, 2012. The sparks ignited dry grass in 21 separate locations.
The Dillon Fire burned 136 acres in the Klamath National Forest and 182 acres in the Six Rivers National Forest.
On December 28, 2017, CLT Logging paid $1.95 million to settle the allegations. The settlement does not constitute an admission liability by the named parties.
A representative from the U.S. Forest Service said recoveries such as this one are crucial as the USFS is now spending more than 50% of its operating budget on fighting wildfires.