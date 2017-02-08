N. California murder suspect sought, girlfriend wanted for questioning

Shasta County, Calif. – Police in Shasta County are warning the public to be on the lookout a man who is suspected of a murder that took place in a Redding area mobile home park.
According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, on February 1st just after midnight, deputies responded to the Bixby Knolls Mobile Home Park after they received a report of a man down.
They found 24-year-old Randall Thomas Matsunaga dead at the scene. He had a gunshot wound to his torso.
Following an investigation, deputies have probable cause to believe 30-year-old Kane KazzCooper Harrison, also known as “Rage” may have something to do with the murder. He may be trying to flee to Oregon or Texas, though he is still believed to be somewhere in Shasta County.
Deputies said Harrison is believed to be with his girlfriend, 32-year-old Fawn Lilgrass Watkins, also known as “Bambi”. She is wanted for questioning. There is no warrant out for her arrest at the time of this report.
If anyone has information about this case, contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6135 or mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.