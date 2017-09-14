N. Korea fires missile over Japanese airspace, S. Korean official says

Washington, D.C. – North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japanese airspace, a South Korean military official said.
NBC News reports the missile launced 6:57 a.m. Seoul time from the Sunan area of Pyongyang and traversed Japanese airspace.
The launch comes weeks after North Korea launched a missile over Japan in a similar manner.
The North Korean regime has conducted multiple ballistic missile and nuclear weapon tests this year in defiance of United Nations resolutions.
The increased activity indicates the country’s leader, Kim Jon Un, is unfazed by international condemnation of North Korea’s sixth nuclear test conducted on September 3.
The Trump administration proposed “crippling” sanctions last week, but U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was forced to water down the proposals to satisfy Russia and China.