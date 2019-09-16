N.Y. governor pushes for ban of flavored e-cigarettes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NBC) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a plan targeting “fun” e-cigarette flavors he says are geared toward youth.
“We should ban all flavors besides tobacco and menthol,” Governor Cuomo said. “68% of the uses are flavored products. And the flavored products are highly attractive to young people. Names like bubble gum, cotton candy, and Captain Crunch.”
The state health commissioner called an emergency meeting of a public health council to push that group to enact the proposed ban. If passed, the ban would take effect early next month.
Juul Labs, the leading manufacturer of vaping products, said, “We strongly agree with the need for aggressive category-wide action on flavored products.” They also the company stopped selling non-tobacco and non-menthol based Juul pods to traditional retail stores.