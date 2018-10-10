N.Y. man charged in connection with limo crash deaths

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NBCNC) – The operator of the limousine company linked to Saturday’s crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.
New York State Police say 28-year-old Nauman Hussain was apprehended during a traffic stop on a highway in the Albany area.
He was involved in the day-to-day operations of Prestige Limo and is the son of the company’s owner.
New York State Police say Hussain was aware that the driver did not have the proper license to operate the limo and that he knew it should not have been on the road.
Hussain’s attorney says state officials knew there were safety concerns in the area where the crash occurred.