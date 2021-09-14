N.Y. woman goes missing during road trip to Oregon

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Saturday after she disappeared during a cross-country road trip to Oregon with her boyfriend.
Her parents say the 22-year-old had kept in touch during the trip.
“At least three times a week we would facetime, call, text, frequently,” explained Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt. “She kept me updated on this whole trip.”
James Schmidt is Petito’s stepfather. He said, “Abby we just want you to come home. Call us, let us know you’re ok. We just … come home, please.”
“We miss you,” Nichole added.
Petito’s mother says they last Facetimed about three weeks ago. The last text she received was on August 30th.
Police say she’s believed to have last been in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.
Petito was traveling with her boyfriend in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida plates. The van has been recovered.
The police department near where Petito lives in Florida said they know where the boyfriend is and are in contact with him.
Petito’s family said they wouldn’t comment further on him.