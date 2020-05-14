Nail salon preparing for reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. – Many nail salons are eager to pamper clients once again with extra care for health and safety.
At Le Nails in Medford clients can expect to have their temperature checked before they step inside.
“We’re from the community, we want to remain in the community, and we want to do our part for the community,” said co-owner David Parker.
They’ll also be asked to wash their hands before picking a nail polish and sneeze guards will be placed between the client and the nail tech.
“We’re excited to reopen, but we’re also concerned so we have to practice hygiene,” said co-owner, Tuyet Le.
The owners say even if the county reopens Friday they’ll likely wait a few days before accepting clients to make sure they’re ready.
