NamUs: Missing Person Database

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new online database launched this week to help find missing or unidentified persons.
NamUs, which is an acronym for National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, debuted its new 2.0 website Monday.
Funded by the National Institute of Justice, the sleeker and faster website is a tool for both law enforcement and citizens alike. In the U.S, over 600,000 individuals go missing every year.
The government led website has led to cases being solved from the Mexico border all the way to Canada.