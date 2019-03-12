Nancy Pelosi: “I’m not for impeachment”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making headlines after telling the Washington Post that she’s taking impeachment off the table for Democrats.
“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it,” she told the Washington Post.
Meanwhile, a House vote Tuesday will urge the Justice Department to release Robert Mueller’s full report on Russian election interference.
There could be signs of where that investigation is headed later this week, including a second sentencing for Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort on Wednesday, and a trial for Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone on Thursday. He’ll have to explain to a judge how his new book on Russia doesn’t violate her gag order.
Also this week: status hearings for Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Manafort’s deputy, Rick Gates. Both are cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty.
