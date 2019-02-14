NASA celebrates Opportunity’s end of mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) – After more than a decade on Mars, NASA’S Opportunity rover has completed its mission.
NASA scientists lost contact with the rover in June after a dust storm covered Mars and prevented sunlight from reaching the solar-powered vehicle.
They have not been able to get in touch with opportunity since then.
After a final attempt at communication Tuesday night, NASA announced the sad news Wednesday.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, “Here we are 14 years later, after 28 miles of travel and today we get to celebrate the end of this mission. So, it’s an honor for me as the NASA administrator to come out here to this amazing facility with so many amazingly talented people to say thank you for your great work. Not just for our country, but the science that people are going to be benefitting all over the world, all over the world they will be benefitting from the science for years to come.”
The Mars Exploration Rover sent back valuable information on the Red Planet for several years.
Opportunity was launched in 2004 for a 90-day mission, which it well exceeded.
During its time on Mars, the rover found parts of the planet suitable for sustaining microbial life.