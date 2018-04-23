Nashville waffle house shooting suspect captured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC News) – The man accused of opening fire on a Nashville Waffle House, killing four people and wounding two more, has been captured.
Travis Reinking, 29, was found hiding in a wooded area not far from the crime scene.
Witnesses say Reinking then entered the restaurant and continued shooting. When he paused, a customer stepped in.
“I ran through the swivel door, I hit him with the swivel door and then the gun was kind of jammed up and it was pushed down, so we were scuffling,” says James Shaw, Jr. “I managed to get one hand on the gun and then I grabbed it from him and I threw it over the countertop.”
Reinking then fled. He was naked at the time.
Police say Reinking was known to the Secret Service since 2017 when he crossed a security barrier at the White House.
After that incident authorities confiscated four guns from Reinking.
“The police department has received information that the guns were returned by Tazwell County authorities to Reinking’s father, who acknowledged giving them back to his son,” says Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department.
One of those guns was the AR-15 was used in the shooting.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2qWdr7s