Nassar sentenced for sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (CNN) – Disgraced former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
A judge in Ingham County, Michigan, sentenced Nassar to between 40 and 175 years in prison for sexual assault Wednesday. This is in addition to the 60 years in federal prison he will serve for child pornography, as well as whatever sentence he receives next week on three charges he pleaded guilty of in Eaton County, Michigan.
In court, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said, “…and you survived the 60 years in federal court first and then you start on my 40 years. You’ve gone off the page here as to what I’m doing. My page only goes to a hundred years. Sir, I’m giving you 175 years, which is 2,100 months… I just signed your death
The judge also said that it was her privilege to sentence Nassar.
More than 150 victims, either directly or through statements read on their behalf, told their stories of Nassar’s abuse during his sentencing hearing.
In a brief statement, Nassar said the victims’ words have shaken him to his core.