Natchez Fire crosses into Klamath National Forest

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – A wildfire burning along the Siskiyou County border with Del Norte County has crossed in the Klamath National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning-caused Natchez Fire has burned an estimated 767 acres three miles south of the California-Oregon state line.
Recently, the fire crossed a ridgeline onto Klamath National Forest lands about 15 miles southwest of Cave Junction, Oregon.
A powerline running from Cave Junction to Happy Camp, California is threatened by the fire, but it’s currently not impacted. Wooden power poles in the area will be painted with a flame-retardant material in an attempt to mitigate any potential damage.
239 personnel are working to contain the fire during a time of hot and dry weather. Active fire behavior is expected as they continue to build fire lines along local roads and create dozer lines.