National Christmas Tree reopens during partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C. has reopened to the public amid a partial government shutdown. That’s thanks to the National Park Foundation who provided enough grant money needed to reopen, operate and manage the site.
The tree went dark last Friday after a man damaged it when he tried to climb it.
The park, which is close to the White House, remained shut down through the weekend due to a lapse of appropriations.
Some areas of the site are still restricted as the shutdown gets ready to enter its fourth day.
The U.S. Capitol Visitor Center is among many federal locations that are closed at this time.