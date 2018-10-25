National Drug Take Back Day is October 27

MEDFORD, Ore.- Saturday, October 27th, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across most of the United States.

In Southern Oregon, there are multiple places that you can take those unused or outdated prescription medications.

The following collection sites are open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration:

Medford City Hall

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Eagle Point Police Station

Klamath Falls Police Department

Josephine County Community Justice building parking lot

Josephine County Jail lobby