National Drug Take Back Day is October 27

MEDFORD, Ore.- Saturday, October 27th, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across most of the United States.
The annual event allows you to safely dispose of your unused or outdated prescription medications for free, no questions asked.
In Southern Oregon, there are multiple places that you can take those unused or outdated prescription medications.
The following collection sites are open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration:
- Medford City Hall
- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
- Eagle Point Police Station
- Klamath Falls Police Department
- Josephine County Community Justice building parking lot
- Josephine County Jail lobby