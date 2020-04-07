National Guard continues COVID-19 response

(NBC) – The National Guard continues to provide support for states battling the coronavirus outbreak.
In Vermont, members of the Vermont National Guard built a 400-bed health facility at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex. The Vermont National Guard will staff the facility with military healthcare providers in the event of a patient surge at nearby hospitals.
Meanwhile, in Arizona, service members in the Arizona National Guard helped unload and store over 2,000 pounds of food. Guard members are also helping distribute the food to those in need.
In Oregon, the National Guard, along with staff from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, helped prepare and load 140 ventilators. The ventilators are being shipped to New York which has more COVID-19 patients than any other state.
And in Hawaii, soldiers from Hawaii’s National Guard are assisting the Hawaii Department of Transportation to screen airline passengers at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye Airport and Hilo International Airport. They are looking for those travelers who might have a high temperature.