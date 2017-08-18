National Guard helps fight High Cascades Complex Fire

Near Prospect, Ore. — Firefighters working the High Cascade Complex Fire near Crater Lake National Park are receiving some much needed assistance Wednesday. It all started with the Spruce and Blanket Creek Fire. But since those two sparked, several other small fires ignited in the same area. So many fires, fire officials had to rename it – the High Cascades Complex Fire.
You may see these firefighters out on the lines, but it’s not their only job.
“Our job as guardsmen is we’re citizen soldiers. So yesterday, we were your neighbors and the guy at the grocery store, and the guy at the gas station. We also have the skill set of trained firefighters,” said Colonel Martin Balakas, National Guard.
One of those firefighters includes Medford local Daniel Milligan.
“A lot more moving pieces – there’s a lot more complexity in roles of units,” Milligan said.
Catch Milligan when he’s not out at fires, and he’s keeping up a normal day job at Jackson County Community Justice.
“Basic facility needs and tasks,” Milligan said.
“A number of fires that have all come together and the guard has been dispatched to assist in eradicating those fires,” Colonel Balakas said.
That’s 126 Air and Army guardsmen from all over Oregon, coming down to a fire affecting one of the state’s natural treasures.
“Oh, it makes me very happy to see everyone come out for the community and do what they can, even though it’s may not be the most active fire – but still doing what they can,” Milligan said.
Though the role comes with long days and unusual living conditions, they said it’s worth it.
“I love doing that and taking care of things within our local area and seeing the job done right and through,” Milligan said.
“Awesome opportunity for us as Oregonians to give back to a state that’s given so much to us,” Colonel Balakas said.
At last check, the Blanket Creek and Spruce Fire are both 60% contained. The National Guard is scheduled to stick around for the next two weeks. NBC5 News asked officials what they have planned for Monday’s solar eclipse, they said firefighters will be out at their lines as usual, but they’re instructed not to look at the Sun.