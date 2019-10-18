National Guard member reported missing, possibly endangered

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to find a missing man who may be in danger.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Henry Hudson, 26, was last seen on the morning of September 14 when he drove away from his home for National Guard training in Ashland. He hasn’t contacted anyone since he left.
Hudson is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 210 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has various tattoos on the back of his neck and Lord of the Rings-style writing on his right bicep.
He was wearing his National Guard uniform when he went missing and was driving a white 1993 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a canopy, Oregon plate number 223-JKX
Anyone with information about Hudson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office 541-474-5123.