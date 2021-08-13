National Guard members deploy to support Oregon hospitals

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that 1,500 Oregon National Guard members will be deployed to support frontline healthcare workers as the Delta variant continues to spread at a rapid pace.
On August 20, hundreds of Guard members will head to hospitals across the state to provide logistical support for healthcare providers that are straining to deal with a huge influx of COVID-19 patients.
“This morning I received the grim news that there are 733 Oregonians hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, including 185 in intensive care units,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care. When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”
“I know this is not the summer many of us envisioned, with over 2.5 million Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. The harsh, and frustrating reality is that the Delta variant has changed everything. Delta is highly contagious, and we must take action now.
“We will get through this the same way we have before: together. So please, if you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go do it today. Vaccines are safe, effective, and widely available. And, when you go out in public today, wear a mask. Masks are a simple and effective way for all of us to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority, hospital beds are full, and doctors and nurses are overwhelmed. Professionals say it’s essential to mask up and get the vaccine to stop this surge in COVID-19 cases.