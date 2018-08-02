National Guard trained to fight fires earlier than needed

MERLIN, Ore. — The Oregon National Guard were ready to help fight fires in Southern Oregon earlier this year than ever before.
Normally, it can take around 10 days to certify and train soldiers for work on the fire lines. This year, service members say it only took about 3 to 5 days.
That’s because they began training earlier than they were needed… to be ready for the call to the front lines.
“It’s kind of like having a football team that’s been through practice and maybe played a game or two, and you tell them hey…just wait for the next game. And they’re ready, they’ve already trained together, they know each other, they know who’s in charge, they know what’s going on…,” said Major John Farmer, Oregon National Guard. “Last year, we had to bring the whole team together right before the game.”
Right now, 200 more National Guard soldiers are being trained and certified in Salem. They’ll be ready to help with Southern Oregon’s fires if or when they’re needed.