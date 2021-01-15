National Mall closes ahead of Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – In a big departure from the practice of past inaugurations, the National Mall will be closed to the public on Inauguration Day.
The area between the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial is normally packed to usher new administrations. But concerns following last week’s attack on the Capitol have lead to a security crackdown.
The National Parks Service closed “core areas” of the National Mall to the public Friday morning.
Those areas will remain off-limits through at least Thursday, January 21st.
Two zones will remain open for permitted demonstrations.
Anyone coming to demonstrate will undergo a security screening and be escorted to the permitted location.