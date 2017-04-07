National Park Service offering two free weekends in April

Washington, D.C. – Admission to national parks will be free for two weekends this April in honor of National Park Week.
For four days this month—April 15, 16, 22 and 23—the National Park Service along with the National Park Foundation is offering free entrance into all national park sites in the U.S.
Be aware, camping and other fees still apply, but you can see everything for free. This includes Crater Lake National park and Lewis and Clark National Historic Park.
The NPS provided the following links so you can plan your visit by what you want to do or where you want to go.