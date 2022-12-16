TALENT, Ore. – The National Park Service selects Talent for a new Restoration Project.

In an attempt to strengthen relationships between NPS and local communities, they have announced two projects on adapting climate change.

One is in Montana and the other is in Talent for Fire-Smart Reforestation.

The city’s Urban Forest Committee will develop a plan to restore the city’s tree canopy and help the community recover and plan for more resilient future.

They are currently 6 months into the project.

In the meantime, they are executing certain parts of the plan like an educational symposium next month.