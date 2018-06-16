National Weather Service holds open house

MEDFORD, Ore.– Dozens of people came out to the National Weather Service station in Medford Saturday to learn about what meteorologists do there.
This was the first time in 11 years that the weather service had an open house, giving people another chance to tour the station.
Partnering with other agencies from the area, the event gave visitors a chance to meet their local meteorologists and learn about how they build forecasts.
“Even though we don’t get a lot of severe weather in this part of the country, we do get some,” said Meteorologist Ryan Sandler. “So we give them some safety information on severe storms then we take them into the area where the forecasting is done and talk about how we forecast the weather.”
Workers at the station say some people believe they can control the weather but assure NBC5 that all they can do is predict it.
