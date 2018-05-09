Nat’l Guard involved in 1,600 border apprehensions

(CNN) – National Guard Troops stationed along the U.S.-Mexico border helped apprehend some 1,600 people who crossed the border illegally.
Troops have also captured about a thousand pounds of marijuana.
An official also said the guard contributed to 451 “turn backs”—that’s when an individual abandons an attempt to illegally cross the border.
They’ve only been on the job at the border for about three and a half weeks.
Comparison numbers weren’t available, so it’s not possible to know how current numbers compare to times when large numbers of National Guard Troops were not at the border.
Approximately 775 National Guard troops are stationed in the U.S.-Mexico border region after a directive from President Donald Trump in April.