‘Naturescape’ murals adorn new Medford Navigation Center

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Navigation Center in Medford is the city’s newest low-barrier shelter.

It aims to connect those experiencing homelessness with all the resources they might need. And now, they’re giving us a look inside.

Check out this amazing artwork that adorns the navigation center’s walls:

A team of youth artists from Life Art Studio and Central Cultural Center brought the murals to life.

The aim was to create a soothing and stress-free environment for the guests that will reside in the facility.

Since 2019, the city has been working to secure the funding to acquire the property and renovate it to help people experiencing homelessness.

Rogue Retreat was contracted by the city to operate the facility.

The low barrier emergency shelter on Market Street in Medford will be open seven days a week connecting individuals to health services, permanent housing and public benefits.

Read more about the murals HERE.