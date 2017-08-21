Navy investigates after warship collision

Seoul, South Korea (NBCNC) – The U.S. Navy has ordered a broad investigation into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based Seventh fleet after an early morning collision between the U.S.S. John S. McCain and an oil tanker in southeast Asian waters left ten U.S. sailors missing and others injured.
The search for those missing American sailors is intense. It’s taking place in darkness, but it’s over a very, very wide area of more than 100 square miles and involves ships and aircraft from four countries.
Two ships from Indonesia, two from Malaysia, tugs and coast guard vessels from Singapore and helicopters from the U.S.S. America, which is now docked in Singapore along the U.S.S. John McCain, which has that huge gash in its side, about 20-feet wide.
One of the most extraordinary things was the statement from the commander of U.S. Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson. He said, “I’ve directed an operational pause be taken in all of our fleets around the world.”
This affects operations in the South China Sea and monitoring North Korea, but also a very wide investigation of the whole fleet involving training, performance, equipment, people and proficiency.
And the commander is asking for investigators not just from the Navy, but from outside, to conduct a tight time-lined investigation and to quickly come to conclusions so this kind of incident stops, never happens again.
Navy officials want to determine if these were individual faults of U.S. naval officers or a larger systemic issue throughout the fleet.
In June, the destroyer, U.S.S. Fitzgerald, collided with a Philippine-flagged container vessel A.C.X. Crystal, in the Port of Japan.
Seven sailors were killed in that crash that has since been deemed bad navigation and poor seamanship by the Fitzgerald’s command staff.