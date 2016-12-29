NBC5 News Investigation: Inside OnTrack Part 3

Medford, Ore. — NBC5 News is continuing its investigation inside OnTrack. NBC5 has obtained emails between OnTrack staff, Oregon Department of Human Services, and the Jackson County courts, detailing complaints of bed bugs, rats, and other safety hazards.
Officials with DHS confirm they were notified of a bed bug issue at an OnTrack Holly Street facility this summer, and say they worked with OnTrack to hire an exterminator.
Jackson County Judge Patricia Crain, who is aware of the complaint, and works with families in the program, says it was never a safety concern.
” I saw the exterminators reports,” Judge Patricia Crain say, “I know that, they [bed bugs] were not there.”
Judge Crain continues, “Child Welfare has always been satisfied to place children and families in OnTrack housing, because it’s the best way to keep children with their families, and protect them, and make sure they’re safe.”
DHS says the building was treated for bed bugs, and the exterminator had to return several times. OnTrack sent us a follow-up inspection report from August where the pest control business found “no signs of activity”. We’ll have more information for you Thursday on NBC5 News at 6.
