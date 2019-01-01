Nearly 1,000 cases of tequila stolen in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies recovered over half-a-million dollars- worth of tequila over the weekend.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of the haul Monday.
There were approximately 966 cases of Patrón tequila. The retail value: more than $507,000.
Investigators say a truck driver hauling the tequila stopped for dinner at a truck stop in Tampa. At some point, he noticed his trailer was no longer attached to his truck.
Deputies found the trailer more than ten miles away. There, they say they also found four men transferring the cases of tequila to another box truck.
The four men were taken into custody.