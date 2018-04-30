Nearly 150 pounds of RX drugs collected in Josephine Co. take-back event

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Josephine County are announcing the results of their latest “drug take-back” event.
The effort aims to keep prescription drugs off the streets and out of waterways by offering a place to drop off unwanted or unused medications with no questions asked.
On April 28, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Agency to host a take-back event at the police station in Grants Pass.
Following the event, police said they collected about 148 pounds of prescription drugs.
While the take-back took place over the weekend, options still remain for Josephine County citizens who wish to safely and effectively dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
According to GPDPS, there is a drop box located in the agency’s lobby on the north side of the Josephine County Courthouse. The box is always accessible, no matter the day or hour.
Another drop box can be found at GPDPS’s substation at 800 East Park on the corner of Grants Pass Parkway and Parkdale. This particular box is accessible on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a one-hour closure between noon and 1:00 p.m.
GPDPS said as of April 30, 2018, they’ve collected a total of 537 pounds of prescription drugs. Each year, they average about 1000 pounds.