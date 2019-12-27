Nearly 200 Waterford Crystal triangles replaced in NYE ball

NEW YORK CITY, NY. (NBC NEWS) — Nearly 200 of the thousands of the Waterford Crystal triangles covering the famous New Year’s Eve ball were removed by workers Friday morning.
According to a Waterford representative, the bulbs were replaced with pineapple crystals, representing the theme for 2020: the gift of goodwill.
“When we think of Waterford Crystal, we think of celebration, we think of success, and we want everybody this year with goodwill to pause for just a moment and to look for the good in people, look for the good in situations, look for for the good in everybody,” Tom Brennan, Waterford Crystal, said.
The New Year’s Eve ball is 12 feet in diameter, weighing nearly 12,000 pounds. It’s covered in 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles, illuminated by more than 32,000 LEDs.
