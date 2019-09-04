Nearly 25,000 pounds of beef recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal officials are announcing a recall of beef deemed “unfit for human consumption.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said a cow carcass that was being held for testing was erroneously released and processed into beef products including steaks and ground beef.
As a precaution, the USDA is recalling 24,428 pounds of raw, processed beef that could be contaminated. The beef was shipped to facilities in Oregon and California before the recall took effect.
There have been no reported adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
The products recalled bear establishment number “EST. 34741” and were packaged on August 21, 2019. The following is a list of affected beef:
- Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF CHUCKS” with LOT NO.110 and BIN No. 85 and BIN No. 86.
- Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 110 and BIN No. 81, BIN No. 82 and BIN No. 83.
- Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 25-110 and BIN No. 84 and LOT NO 110 and BIN No. 88.
- Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 8/10 #1” with codes BT190821-1178, BT190821-1185, BT190821-1188, BT190821-1190, and BT190821-1194.
- 66.2-lb. case containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP #1” with code BT190821-1186.
- Bulk pack combo bin containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF SIRLOINS” with LOT NO. 24-110 and BIN No. 80.
- Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TERDERLOIN 4 UP” with codes BT190821-1160, BT190821-1161, BT190821-1162, BT190821-1163, BT190821-1167, BT190821-1168, BT190821-1169, and BT190821-1170.
- Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP” with codes BT190821-1187 and BT190821-1192.
- Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 3/4” with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204, and BT190821-1205.
- 50-lb. cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS DESC: BEEF FOR FURTHER PROCESSING 75/25” with lot code 08347412719.
The USDA said any of the above products should be discarded and not consumed.
You can read more details about the recall at the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspections Service website.