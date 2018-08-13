Necessity in creating defensible space

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry encourages homeowners to create defensible space around their home. It’s something they feel is essential in mitigating risk to their homes and others, especially with so many wildfires burning this year…
Gary and Danielle Roberts have lived off highway 62 in Trail for 10 years. They love it, except when it’s fire season.
“My heart was pounding…in fact, my watch said take a breather, sit down, relax, breathe…,” said Danielle Roberts.
Earlier this month, the Miles Fire burned a home on Elk Creek Road… 8 miles away from where the Roberts live.
“I was freaking out…He just kept saying, well if it burns up it burns up…,” she said.
That’s why every year they prepare just in case flames get close…
“I keep the brush down in the backyard, I keep the lawn mowed and green, so it doesn’t burn…,” Gary Roberts said.
Especially taking great pride in their garden, but the Roberts can’t say the same for every home nearby.
“You can tell he doesn’t take care of things…,” said Danielle Roberts.
Tom Fields, a public information officer for Oregon Department of Forestry, says it isn’t uncommon to see homes without defensible space.
“We look at it as it’s the homeowners responsibility, number one, to protect what they have…that’s their livelihood,” Fields said.
Firefighters often have to go and clean up homes in level 2 or ‘be set’ evacuation zones… blowing out gutters, cutting grass, and removing any dead vegetation.
“I will say that possibly those firefighters efforts could be put into other more critical areas if they were not subject to defending those homes…,” he said.
He says it’s costly for fire agencies as well.
“It’s all about mitigating risks is what it comes down to…and just trying to get out in front of it before fire season gets here,” Fields said.
That’s why Fields and others want homeowners to do what they can to prepare before it’s fire season… not during.
“The fire doesn’t have to be a raging inferno to go through a community. It could be little things that actually take your home.”
Although ODF encourages homeowners to take care of their homes and follow fire safety regulations, it’s not something they want you to do right now since it’s possible you could start another fire. If you’re unable to climb on top of your roof or need help creating defensible space there are programs available; visit this website.